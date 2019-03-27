LOUDNESS’ AKIRA TAKASAKI And RONNIE ROMERO To Guest On New MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Album

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to legendary guitarist Michael Schenker. Schenker spoke about his upcoming new Michael Schenker Fest studio album the musical direction and guests, the second leg of the tour that is beginning in April 2019, the sad passing of his drummer Ted Mckenna and comments on his and his brother Rudolf’s relationship.

When asked if there will be any news guests on the new album:

"Yes, I don't know how much I can say, but on the 23rd of August we have some really cool surprises coming up. Michael Voss wrote four songs that was supposed to be used as the all singer songs but only used three; he then had this idea to have Ronnie Romero to sing on the fourth song, who he worked with before and who sings for Ritchie Blackmore and it turned out fantastic, incredible. It's Called, ‘We Are The Voice.' I also wanted to put a Japanese guitarist on our Japanese album bonus track for Japan. So I chose the guitarist of Loudness, Akira Takasaki is jamming on one part of the song."

Michael Schenker Fest will kick off their US tour on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go. The trek will include performances in Vancouver, Chicago, and New York before concluding on May 18th in Austin, TX. Check out a new tour trailer below.

North American tour dates:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage