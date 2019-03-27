LOUDNESS’ AKIRA TAKASAKI And RONNIE ROMERO To Guest On New MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Album
March 27, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to legendary guitarist Michael Schenker. Schenker spoke about his upcoming new Michael Schenker Fest studio album the musical direction and guests, the second leg of the tour that is beginning in April 2019, the sad passing of his drummer Ted Mckenna and comments on his and his brother Rudolf’s relationship.
When asked if there will be any news guests on the new album:
"Yes, I don't know how much I can say, but on the 23rd of August we have some really cool surprises coming up. Michael Voss wrote four songs that was supposed to be used as the all singer songs but only used three; he then had this idea to have Ronnie Romero to sing on the fourth song, who he worked with before and who sings for Ritchie Blackmore and it turned out fantastic, incredible. It's Called, ‘We Are The Voice.' I also wanted to put a Japanese guitarist on our Japanese album bonus track for Japan. So I chose the guitarist of Loudness, Akira Takasaki is jamming on one part of the song."
Michael Schenker Fest will kick off their US tour on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go. The trek will include performances in Vancouver, Chicago, and New York before concluding on May 18th in Austin, TX. Check out a new tour trailer below.
North American tour dates:
April
15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall
May
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage