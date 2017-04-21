LOUDNESS Comment On US Tour Cancellation - “We Promise To Put On A US Tour Again In The Near Future”

Earlier this week it was announced that Osaka, Japan-based metal legends, Loudness, were denied entry into the US, and were forced to cancel their tour. The band have now released a statement apologizing to their fans.

Says Loudness: “This is to all of our fans who were anticipating to see the Loudness US tour starting April 19th in Chicago. We greatly regret to inform you, but due to various reasons the planned tour scheduled for the US has been postponed effective immediately. Loudness deeply apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause our fans.

“We plan to learn from this experience, prepare more accordingly, and we promise to put on a US tour again in the near future. Please wait a little while longer until that is possible.”

At the time of the initial cancellation, singer Minoru Niihara posted the following on his blog: “The US tour is canceled. I stayed in Chicago for three hours and returned home. For further information, wait a while until the official announcement. I’m afraid I'm worried. By the way, the band has never been denied entry in the past in the past. Niiihara family members have never been refused entry.”

Stay tuned for updates.