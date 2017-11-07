LOUDNESS - Cover Art And Song Titles For New Album Revealed

November 7, 2017, 2 hours ago

news loudness heavy metal

LOUDNESS - Cover Art And Song Titles For New Album Revealed

Three years after their globally successful album, The Sun Will Rise Again (2014), Japanese metal legends Loudness return with their new album, Rise To Glory, scheduled for a worldwide release on January 26th, 2018. Song titles include (in no particular order) "Massive Tornado", "Soul On Fire", "I’m Still Alive", "Rise To Glory", "No Limit", "Rain", "Until I See The Light" and "Let's All Rock".

The album will be released in Japan via Ward Records and throughout Europe and North America via earMUSIC, home to other world-class acts such as Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, Def Leppard and Thunder.

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews