LOUDNESS Denied Entry Into The US; Tour Cancelled

According to Japan Today, legendary Osaka-band Loudness has been denied entry into the United States, “due to the new strict policies the US government has placed on foreigners entering the country,” according to Chicago’s Reggies Rock Bar, where the band’s US tour was scheduled to begin last night (April 19th).

Singer Minoru Niihara added on his blog: “The US tour is canceled. I stayed in Chicago for three hours and returned home. For further information, wait a while until the official announcement. I’m afraid I'm worried. By the way, the band has never been denied entry in the past in the past. Niiihara family members have never been refused entry.”

More news as it develops. For more details visit their official website.