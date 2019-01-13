LOUDNESS - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire December 2018 Rise To Glory Show In Tokyo Posted

On December 30th, Loudness performed at the EX Theater in Tokyo, Japan as part of their Rise To Glory tour. Pro-shot video of the entire shows is available below.

The show featured Ryuichi "Ryu" Nishida on drums except for the final two songs of the night, "Loudness" and "S.D.I." which saw the return of permanent drummer Masayuki "Ampan" Suzuki, who has been sidelined for health reasons.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Soul on Fire

"I'm Still Alive

"Go For Broke

"Ares' Lament

"Until I See The Light

"The Voice

"No Limits

"Kama Sutra

"Rise to Glory

"Massive Tornado

"Why and for Whom

"Rain

"The Sun Will Rise Again

"The King of Pain

"In the Mirror

"Long Distance Love

"This Lonely Heart

"Crazy Doctor

Encore:

"Loudness"

- drum battle -

"S.D.I."