LOUDNESS - Pro-Shot Video Of SOLDIER OF FORTUNE Loud Park 2015 Performance Featuring Former Vocalist MIKE VESCERA Available

In 2015, former Loudness vocalist Mike Vescera announced he would be playing a very special show with his former bandmates at Loud Park 2015 in Japan. Billed as Soldier Of Fortune, the band performed songs from Vescera's time in Loudness. Pro-shot video of the band performing "Never Again" and "Soldier Of Fortune" has surfaced on YouTube and is available below.

The Soldier Of Fortune line-up was as follows:

Mike Vescera - vocals

Akira Takasaki - guitars

Masayoshi Yamashita - bass

Mr. Go - drums (SADS)

Vescera recorded two albums with Loudness - Soldier Of Fortune ('89) and On The Prowl ('91) - replacing original singer Minoru Niihara, who has since returned to the band. He is currently the the frontman for Animetal USA featuring Chris Impellitteri, Rudy Sarzo and Jon Dette.