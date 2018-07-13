LOUDNESS - Pro-Shot Video Of SOLDIER OF FORTUNE Loud Park 2015 Performance Featuring Former Vocalist MIKE VESCERA Available
July 13, 2018, 10 minutes ago
In 2015, former Loudness vocalist Mike Vescera announced he would be playing a very special show with his former bandmates at Loud Park 2015 in Japan. Billed as Soldier Of Fortune, the band performed songs from Vescera's time in Loudness. Pro-shot video of the band performing "Never Again" and "Soldier Of Fortune" has surfaced on YouTube and is available below.
The Soldier Of Fortune line-up was as follows:
Mike Vescera - vocals
Akira Takasaki - guitars
Masayoshi Yamashita - bass
Mr. Go - drums (SADS)
Vescera recorded two albums with Loudness - Soldier Of Fortune ('89) and On The Prowl ('91) - replacing original singer Minoru Niihara, who has since returned to the band. He is currently the the frontman for Animetal USA featuring Chris Impellitteri, Rudy Sarzo and Jon Dette.