LOUDNESS Release Official Music Video For New Song "Soul On Fire"

Loudness have released a video for "Soul On Fire", a track from Rise To Glory, the band's first album in four years and first since 2014's The Sun Will Rise Again, out today via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below.

Since their inception in 1981, Loudness have led the Japanese heavy metal scene and embarked on global domination with Thunder In The East (1985/#74 US national chart) and Lightning Strikes (1986/#64 US national chart). They have been frantically acclaimed worldwide.

The new album is packed with aggression, melody and positive vibes. Vocalist Minoru Niihara says: “The album cheers you up, makes you feel fresh.”

From the rock maelstrom of "Massive Tornado" to the young burning passion of "Soul On Fire," the life-glorifying "I'm Still Alive", and the declaration of metal warfare of "Rise To Glory", all served as support songs in an age of turmoil. There's also "Rain", which has a melancholic mood, while "Until I See the Light" focuses on the melodic side of the band. "Let's All Rock" has a heated call-and-response with the audience to recreate their live performance.

The guitar wizardry of Akira Takasaki, hailed around the world as one of the true guitar gods, is featured throughout the album. He admits, "I played lots of guitars, more than any other albums this century. There was soul in the sounds." Along with the guitar solos on each song, there is amazing playing on the instrumental track, leaning towards the progressive side of the band.

Along with the hurtling speed tunes such as “Massive Tornado”, “No Limit” and “Rise To Glory”, the variety of songwriting takes the listener to an amazing journey. “Rain” has the melancholic mood, “Until I See The Light” focuses on the melodic side of the band, and “Let’s All Rock” has a heated call-and-response with the audience to recreate their live performance.

“From the Far East, we came to conquer / Across the seven seas” - Rise To Glory

Tracklisting:

"8118

"Soul On Fire"

"I'm Still Alive"

"Go For Broke"

"Until I See the Light"

"The Voice"

"Massive Tornado"

"Kama Sutra"

"Rise To Glory"

"Why And For Whom"

"No Limits"

"Rain"

"Let's All Rock" (Bonus Track)

"Soul On Fire" video:

"I'm Still Alive":

With the album and the ensuing major scale world tour, Loudness will embark on the biggest global conquest since the 1980s. This indeed is the beginning of their Rise To Glory.

The European and US versions of the album are accompanied by Samsara Flight, a collection of 13 of the band's early classics re-recorded; it was originally released in Japan in 2016, including “Loudness”, “In The Mirror”, etc.

Loudness are:

Akira Takasaki - Guitar

Minoru Niihara - Vocals

Masayoshi Yamashita - Bass

Masayuki Suzuki - Drums