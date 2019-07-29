LOVE AND WAR Reveal Edge Of The World Tracklisting

Houston, Texas hi-energy melodic hard rock band Love And War have revealed the track listing for their new upcoming sophomore album Edge Of The World.

In addition, LoveAand War has released the new advance title track "Edge Of The World" from their upcoming second as a free mp3 download.

Tracklisting:

“Psycho Ride”

“We All Fall Down”

“Start Believin’”

“Edge Of The World”

“Strange Kind Of Medicine”

“Mercenary Man”

“Final Destination”

“Southside Johnny”

“Sidewards Flight”