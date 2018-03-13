LOVE/HATE Frontman JIZZY PEARL Premiers "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" Music Video

The unmistakable voice from one of the most loved hard rock bands of the early 1990’s is returning this May. Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate is back with his new solo album, All You Need Is Soul. This highly anticipated studio release will be available on May 11th. Get the album's title track now at this location.

A music video for the album's opening track, "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone", is available for streaming below.

“In my opinion this is the best record I’ve done since Blackout In The Red Room, says Jizzy. “It captures all the energy and power of that album with great songs, high energy vocals, big drums courtesy of Dave Moreno (Puddle Of Mudd) and amazing guitars from Love/Hate guitarist Darren Housholder.”

From the opening vocals of blistering first song "You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone" to the effortlessly cool album closer "Mr Jimmy", Jizzy’s new record is brimming with fresh new music that’s easily recognizable whilst contemporary in its delivery. Listen closer and you’ll discover the hard-rocking groove of "High For An Eye", the funk rock of album title track "All You Need Is Soul" and many more new favourites. Make no mistake, Jizzy Pearl has returned and he’s better than ever.

Jizzy Pearl and Love/Hate burst onto the scene in 1990 with the debut album Blackout In The Red Room and proceeded to take the UK by storm. Playing sold out shows and opening for Skid Row, AC/DC and Dio put Love/Hate on the map. MTV hits "Why Do You Think They Call It Dope", "She’s An Angel" and the band’s follow up album Wasted In America has ensured a loyal following to this day.

All You Need Is Soul tracklisting:

"You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone"

"Comin' Home To The Bone"

"High For An Eye"

"All You Need Is Soul"

"House Of Sin"

"Mortified"

"Frustrated"

"When The Devil Comes"

"You Don't Know What It's Like"

"It Doesn't Matter"

"Little Treasures"

"Mr Jimmy"

"You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" video:

"All You Need Is Soul":

Following Jizzy’s UK tour in support of his new album this May, the vocalist will reunite with original Love/Hate drummer, Joey Gold, along with guitarist Darren Housholder, for a special homecoming show at the world-famous Whiskey a Go-Go, Sunset Blvd L.A, on June 22nd.

Stick 'N' Stones UK Tour 2018:

May

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

3 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

4 - Chesterfield, UK - Real Time Live

5 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Room

6 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel (Seven Sins Festival)

9 - Oxford, UK - Bullingdon

10 - Evesham, UK - Iron Road

11 - Buckley, UK - Tivoli

12 - Ballymena, UK - Diamond Rock Club

13 - London, UK - The Underworld

16 - Reading, UK - Face Bar

17 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

18 - Carlisle, UK - Embers

19 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

20 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo

24 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers (Songs 'n' Stories Acoustic)

25 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum 2 (Songs 'n' Stories Acoustic)

26 - Leicester, UK - Firebug (Songs 'n' Stories Acoustic)

27 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil (Songs 'n' Stories Acoustic)