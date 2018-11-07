LOVEBITES Sign With Arising Empire; Clockwork Immortality Album Out In December

Lovebites will release their sophomore full-length album called Clockwork Immortality on the December 7th.

The band consists of Asami (vocals), Miho (bass), Haruna (drums), Midori (guitars) and Miyako (guitars/keyboard). The Lovebites sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, taking a piece from each member’s eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group.

Their first European tour, including stops in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK starts on the November 13th.

Dates:

November

13 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

14 – Essen, Germany – Zeche Carl

16 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

20 – Paris, France – Nouveau Casino

21 – London, UK – O2 Academy Islington