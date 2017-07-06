LOVIATAR Streaming New Track “Ascendant (Stygian Wyrm Part III)”; Lyric Video

Loviatar (pronounced low-vye-ah-tar) have released another lyric video taken from their self-titled debut full-length, out worldwide on July 28th via Prosthetic Records. The track, "Ascendant", is the final segment of their three-part “Stygian Wyrm” opus and can be heard below.

The band comments on the track,"“Ascendant” is the careening conclusion to the “Stygian Wyrm” trilogy, side A of Loviatar’s self-titled debut LP. Thousands of years of rule cannot erase the remorse of the most intense personal failures. Set to the backdrop of thousands of years of a dystopian nightmare, the regrets of a being as old as time, corrupted by human weakness, lead him to the ultimate sacrifice."

Loviatar's new self-titled album features two monolithic tracks: the aforementioned "Stygian Wyrm" (broken down into three parts for the digital release) and "Blind Goddess Of The Nine Plagues". It will be available on all digital platforms, digipack CD and a limited edition gold and black swirl LP. Pre-orders are available here.

Loviatar borrow equally from the hazy gloom of My Bloody Valentine and the crushing riffs of Isis. Formed in 2010, Loviatar have independently released a series of singles and EPs, and have been tapped to support such acts as Red Fang, Skeletonwitch, and Blood Ceremony. With clearly sung vocals and equal parts somber and soaring, their thunderous elements of doom and post-metal contrast with hypnotic moments of atmospheric introspection to set them apart from others in the genre.

Loviatar tracklisting:

“Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)“

“Discordant (Stygian Wyrm Part II)“

“Ascendant (Stygian Wyrm Part III)“

“Blind Goddess of the Nine Plagues“

“Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)”:

“Discordant (Stygian Wyrm Part II)“:

“Ascendant (Stygian Wyrm Part III)”:

Teaser:

Lineup:

JD: Vocal, Rhythm Guitar

JP Sadek: Drums, Backing Vocal

Shane Whitbread: Lead Guitar

Mike Bond: Bass

(Photo - Robert Hawara 2017)