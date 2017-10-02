LOWLIVES Featuring Former Members Of THE DEFILED, NO DEVOTION, THE ATARIS Streaming New Sing “Burn Forever”

Former The Defiled frontman Lee Villain has untied with fellow Brit Luke Johnson (Amen, No Devotion, Beat Union), together with Steve Lucarelli (The Ataris) and Jaxon Moore, to form the new band Lowlives.

The band's debut single, “Burn Forever”, is available now via all streaming sites, and a lyric video for the track can be found below.

“‘Burn Forever ‘was one of the first songs written,” states Lee Villain. “It kinda sets the tone for what we are about. Pop hooks, heavy drums, and lots of guitar noise. This band has been in the works for a long time now and I’m stoked to finally show people what we’ve been working on.”

“I wanted to write something that felt real, I wanted to work with someone where the creative relationship had chemistry,” says Luke Johnson. “I wanted to make a band with the intention of being free and agnostic of the boundaries that define popular music genres. This is the band that makes everything I've ever done before it less relevant by comparison.”

Lowlives play their debut show at the Troubador in Los Angeles on October 20th supporting Moose Blood, before heading to the studio to finish recording their full length album in November with producer Beau Burchell (The Bronx, Moose Blood, Saosin)