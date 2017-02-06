LUBRICANT To Release New Collection On Svart, Reveal First Track

Svart Records has announced March 10th as the international release date for Lubricant's Swallow This collection. Lubricant were one of the forerunners of the rock-influenced strain of old-school death metal, along with such bands as Xysma and Wolverine Blues-era Entombed. Their brief lifespan consisted of one demo and and one mini-album originally, which are now compiled together on this release.



The demo, Swallow The Symmetric Swab, was recorded in 10 hours by enthusiastic death-obsessed teenagers and distributed via the tape-trading scene worldwide. The tape proved an underground hit, with over 2000 copies manufactured. Cult German label Morbid Records grabbed the band, and the deal resulted in the Nookleptia mini-album, released on CD and vinyl in 1993.



Lubricant have recently reactivated themselves with the original lineup, but back in the day, they existed for a mere few years. Their original approach to death metal and grind won over many fans, and they soon became a cult act, with many shows around Europe.



Entitled Swallow This, this compilation of Lubricant's vintage material has been remastered according to the band's original vision. It restores much of the dirt and venom not entirely present on version which ended up on the original Nookleptia vinyl. Hear the first evidence of this restoration at Svart's Soundcloud audio player with the track "Semistarvation". The cover and tracklisting follow.

"Telesyphilis Of Exfetation"

"Paralysis Bulbaris"

"Imperious Radiopraxis (Tabidus Scatter)"

"Inflammatorius Pulmonectomia"

"Pulpectomy"

"Monohemerous Joy"

"Thrombose"

"Declaration Of Gallopping Consumption"

"Laceration Of Vasoconstrictive Emotion"

"Expulsive Gastroscopia"

"Semistarvation"