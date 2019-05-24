LUCA TURILLI Talks Reunion With FABIO LIONE For New RHAPSODY Album (Video)

Turilli / Lione Rhapsody - the new group featuring original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione, completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth - will release their debut album »Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution)«, on July 5, 2019 (new release date!) through Nuclear Blast (King Records in Japan & Rest of Asia). After revealing a musical taster in the form of 'Phoenix Rising' a few weeks ago,

Their fans had to be very patient, but now Turilli / Lione Rhapsody - featuring original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione, completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth - have finally brought light into the darkness. The band's debut album, Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution), will be released on June 28th via Nuclear Blast (King Records in Japan & Rest of Asia).

The band has launched the first part of an album trailer series, in which Luca discusses his reunion with Fabio after several years. Watch below:

A lyric video for the single "Phoenix Rising" can be found below.

Vocalist Fabio Lione states, "'Phoenix Rising' represents the bridge between our past and our artistic future, including some elements of the traditional symphonic metal school combined with heavy guitars, the modern sounds we love nowadays and an ethnic interlude featuring the unique voice of Mongolian artist Uyanga Bold. Once recorded, 'Phoenix Rising' got immediately stuck in our head and we found ourselves singing the chorus all day long. For all these reasons we consider it as the perfect opener for our debut album and for our upcoming live shows!"

Guitarist/keyboardist Luca Turilli adds, "Fabio's emotional performance underlines the intense lyrics inspired by sacred geometry, quantum physics and the secrets of the ancient wisdom, telling about a human being and his dramatic process of self-realization after experiencing an inner quake and the impelling need to move beyond the illusion of duality and the loops related with the material aspects of life in order to reach a higher level of consciousness and find his place in the geometry of existence."

Comprised of 10 tracks, the record was produced by Luca and Fabio themselves, whilst Simone Mularoni (Domination Studio, San Marino) took care of its recording, engineering, mixing and mastering. Guest appearances by Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Mark Basile (DGM) among others round off Turilli / Lione Rhapsody's first studio album. The contemporary cover artwork was designed by Stefan Heilemann, who has previously worked on both Luca Turilli's Rhapsody records.

Luca states, "Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) is much more than an album title. It is a real band mantra underlining the evolution of a great artistic collaboration, a modern day approach and the intention to evolve the band's sound to a new frontier, conceptually, musically and lyrically.This debut album will definitely present the multiple faces of our new band: modern ultra-heavy guitars, a vocal roller-coaster inspired by Queen's masterworks, dramatic arrangements, breathing soundscapes enriched by ethnic music elements from different continents and surely the most emotional and intense lyrics we ever had. The new artwork realized by Heile represents the synthesis of such evolution and the deep heartfelt message related with it!"

Adds Fabio, "Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) represents the perfect evolution of a musical vision we had, a great artistic collaboration to create a new fresh sound with amazing ideas, great production, hard work from great musicians and people involved and most importantly, a fantastic start for this new band. The new artwork realized by Heile represents the synthesis of such evolution in music and an amazing work that underlines the musical adventure you will have and feel listening to the record."

Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) tracklisting:

"Phoenix Rising"

"D.N.A. (Demon And Angel)" (feat. Elize Ryd - Amaranthe)

"Zero Gravity"

"Fast Radio Burst"

"Decoding The Multiverse"

"Origins"

"Multidimensional"

"Amata Immortale"

"I Am" (feat. Mark Basile - DGM)

"Arcanum (Da Vinci's Enigma)"

Bonus track (Digi & 2LP only)

"Oceano" (feat. Sascha Paeth - Avantasia, Arne Wiegand - Santiano)

The following Turilli / Lione Rhapsody live dates have been confirmed for 2019:

July

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

6 - Taneto di Gattatico, Italy - Circolo Arci Fuori Orario

9 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

11 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

September

26 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus