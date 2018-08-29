LUCIFER Announce European Tour Dates, Festivals
August 29, 2018, 2 hours ago
The Lucifer II album gained international attention reaching #1 in the Swedish Vinyl charts, #12 in the Swedish album charts and #40 in Germany. And the success continues. In October 2018, the band will kick of its European tour, including a TV live show at the legendary German Rockpalast event, the Desertfest in Antwerp, the Dutch Into The Void Festival and many more.
Blues Pills guitarist Dorian Sorriaux and Blood Of The Sun (feat. Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus) will support Lucifer on select shows.
Furthermore, the band is happy to announce they are taking part in the KISS Kruise VIII from October 31st to November 5th.
Johanna Sadonis (vocals) and Nicke Andresson (drums) comment: "The second coming of Lucifer got off to a good start. We played some great festivals this summer and our new album Lucifer II even made it into the charts of quite a few countries. Who said rock and roll is dead? While we’ve made some new friends at the festivities, we can’t wait to get our asses out on the road for some proper heavy rock debauchery on the club stages. The second coming of Lucifer has only just begun. Hide your sons and daughters, Lucifer is coming!"
Tour dates:
October
7 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden (with V.O.J.D and Dorian Sorriaux)
8 - Babel - Malmö, Sweden (with Dorian Sorriaux)
9 - Black Plastic Records - Dortmund, Germany (acoustic / DJ set – free entry)
10 - Harmonie, WDR Rockpalast Crossroads TV Show - Bonn, Germany (with Blood Of The Sun)
11 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany (with Dorian Sorriaux and Blood Of The Sun)
12 - Desertfest - Antwerp, Belgium
13 - The Dome - London, UK (with Blood Of The Sun)
14 - Gargarin - Athens, Greece
15 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
16 - PMK - Innsbruck, Austria
17 - Vinile - Bassano del Grappa, Italy
18 - Backstage - Munich, Germany (with Blood Of The Sun)
20 - Into the Void Festival - Leeuwarden, The Netherlands
21 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
22 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany
31 - Nov. 5 - KISS Kruise VIII, Miami, USA (sold out)
Order the Lucifer II album here.
Tracklisting:
"California Son"
"Dreamer"
"Phoenix"
"Dancing With Mr. D"
"Reaper On Your Heels"
"Eyes In The Sky"
"Before The Sun"
"Aton"
"Faux Pharaoh"
“Dreamer” video:
"California Son" video:
"Faux Pharaoh":