LUCIFER Announce European Tour Dates, Festivals

The Lucifer II album gained international attention reaching #1 in the Swedish Vinyl charts, #12 in the Swedish album charts and #40 in Germany. And the success continues. In October 2018, the band will kick of its European tour, including a TV live show at the legendary German Rockpalast event, the Desertfest in Antwerp, the Dutch Into The Void Festival and many more.

Blues Pills guitarist Dorian Sorriaux and Blood Of The Sun (feat. Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus) will support Lucifer on select shows.

Furthermore, the band is happy to announce they are taking part in the KISS Kruise VIII from October 31st to November 5th.

Johanna Sadonis (vocals) and Nicke Andresson (drums) comment: "The second coming of Lucifer got off to a good start. We played some great festivals this summer and our new album Lucifer II even made it into the charts of quite a few countries. Who said rock and roll is dead? While we’ve made some new friends at the festivities, we can’t wait to get our asses out on the road for some proper heavy rock debauchery on the club stages. The second coming of Lucifer has only just begun. Hide your sons and daughters, Lucifer is coming!"

Tour dates:

October

7 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden (with V.O.J.D and Dorian Sorriaux)

8 - Babel - Malmö, Sweden (with Dorian Sorriaux)

9 - Black Plastic Records - Dortmund, Germany (acoustic / DJ set – free entry)

10 - Harmonie, WDR Rockpalast Crossroads TV Show - Bonn, Germany (with Blood Of The Sun)

11 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany (with Dorian Sorriaux and Blood Of The Sun)

12 - Desertfest - Antwerp, Belgium

13 - The Dome - London, UK (with Blood Of The Sun)

14 - Gargarin - Athens, Greece

15 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

16 - PMK - Innsbruck, Austria

17 - Vinile - Bassano del Grappa, Italy

18 - Backstage - Munich, Germany (with Blood Of The Sun)

20 - Into the Void Festival - Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

21 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

22 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

31 - Nov. 5 - KISS Kruise VIII, Miami, USA (sold out)

Order the Lucifer II album here.

Tracklisting:

"California Son"

"Dreamer"

"Phoenix"

"Dancing With Mr. D"

"Reaper On Your Heels"

"Eyes In The Sky"

"Before The Sun"

"Aton"

"Faux Pharaoh"

“Dreamer” video:

"California Son" video:

"Faux Pharaoh":