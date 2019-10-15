LUCIFER Announce Final Leg Of North American Headline Tour

Heavy rock band, Lucifer, have just announced their third and final leg of their North American headline tour. The band will hit the road starting on January 15 in Memphis, TN and ending on January 26 in Tampa, FL. To purchase tickets for the band's upcoming tour dates, visit Lucifer's Facebook page here.

Lucifer has been touring nonstop in support of their recent full-length album Lucifer II. The band recently wrapped a tour with The Hellacopters for select European shows in May and their first two North American headline tours. Additionally, the band has performed at festivals like Metal Days, Bukta Festival, and Beyond The Gates. They have previously performed at KISS Cruise, Psycho Las Vegas, Desertfest, Hellfest, Muskelrock, Sweden Rock, and Freak Valley.

The group, led by Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson, celebrated massive success in 2018 with the release of Lucifer II, turning heads with their addictive Sabbath-ian hard rock. The album charted at #40 on the German charts, #1 on the Swedish vinyl and hard rock charts, and #2 on the physical album charts. The record is available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

Lucifer have commenced work on Lucifer III, which is set for release March 2020. Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming release.

Tour dates:

January

15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone

16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

21- Birmingham, AL - The Nick

22 - Atlanta, GA - 529

23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub

26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

Lucifer is:

Johanna Sadonis - vocals

Nicke Andersson - drums

Alexander Mayr - bass

Martin Nordin - guitar

Linus Björklund - guitar