LUCIFER Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Footage From Sacramento Show Streaming (Video)
August 19, 2019, 15 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), the hard rock band Lucifer recommend their tips for being on tour:
Meanwhile, Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage from the band's show in Sacramento, California on August 18 at The Blue Lamp. Watch the band perform "Ghosts" and "Dreamer" below:
Lucifer have commenced work on Lucifer III , which is set for release early 2020. Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming release. The band's upcoming tour dates are listed below.
August
19 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre (with Spell)
20 - Seattle, WA - Highline (with Spell)
21 - Vancouver, Canada - Astoria (with Spell)
24 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond the Gates Festival *
September
7 - Aleksandrów Łódzki, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival *
* festivals
Lineup:
Johanna Sadonis - vocals
Nicke Andersson - drums
Alexander Mayr - bass
Martin Nordin - guitar
Linus Björklund - guitar