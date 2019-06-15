LUCIFER Featured In New Video Episode Of Crazy Tour Stories

Swedish/German heavy rockers, Lucifer, are featured in the latest Crazy Tour Stories episode (#679) from Digital Tour Bus. Check it out below.

Lucifer performed at the Crossroads Festival in Bonn, Germany on October 10th, 2018. WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Faux Pharoh"

"Abracadabra"

"Eyes In The Sky"

"Phoenix"

"Dancing With Mr. D"

"Aton"

"Purple Pyramid"

"Morning Star"

"Take Me Away (Together As One)"

"Reaper On Your Heels"

"Anubis"

"California Son"