LUCIFER Kick Off Tour With THE HELLACOPTERS Tonight; Video Trailer Streaming

Swedish/German heavy rockers, Lucifer, launch a string of dates with The Hellacopters tonight, May 13, at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany. A trailer for the run can be seen below.

Dates:

May

13 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (sold out)

15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra (sold out)

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

Right on time for their shows supporting The Hellacopters, Lucifer present a compilation with tracks from their Century Media label mates, which is also available as free CD at the band’s merch booth on these particular dates.

For this compilation, Nicke Andersson (Lucifer, The Hellacopters, Imperial State Electric, Entombed) designed the cover artwork and apart from regular album tracks, it features previously unreleased songs by Death Alley, Grave Pleasures and Horisont - as well as Dead Lord’s “Burnin’ For You” (originally by Blue Öster Cult) from a rare split 7” with ’77.

Tracklisting:

Lucifer - "California Son"

Backyard Babies - 44 Undead"

Radio Moscow - Driftin'"

The Picturebooks - Electric Nights"

Dead Lord - Kill Them All"

Grave Pleasures - Joy Through Death"

Horisont - Electrical"

Bombus - Deadweight"

Motorowl - Infinite Logbook"

The Alligator Wine - The Flying Carousel"

Death Alley - Seven Sevens" (previously unreleased track from the “Superbia” album session)

Horisont - A Fools Heart" (previously unreleased track from the “About Time” album session)

Grave Pleasures - Violence Of Night" (previously unreleased track from the “Motherblood” album session)

Dead Lord - Burnin’ For You" (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

Lucifer - Evening Wind" (Scorpions cover)

Available digitally, here.