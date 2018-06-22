LUCIFER Launch “Dreamer” Single, Video

On July 6th, heavy rockers Lucifer will release their much anticipated second studio album, Lucifer II. Now, the band invites you to check out the new single “Dreamer”.

“‘Dreamer’ was the first song Nicke and I wrote together,” says singer Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson adds: “We got one horse, one cemetery and one band. That makes up for a pretty good video in my eyes."

After being formed back in 2014 and releasing Lucifer I via Rise Above in 2015, vocalist Johanna Sadonis has teamed up with Nicke Andersson (Entombed, The Hellacopters, Imperial State Electric) to reshape Lucifer. With the addition of Robin Tidebrink (guitar), Alexandr Mayr (bass) and Dead Lord’s Martin Nordin (guitar), Lucifer successfully transformed into a whole new beast.

While they are still citing Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, Steppenwolf, 70’s Heart and Fleetwood Mac as influences, the songwriting, sound and diversity of Lucifer II mark a giant leap compared to the debut. The result are addictive tracks ranging from instant sing-alongs (‘California Son’) to moody ballads (‘Dreamer’) and Sabbath-ian doom (‘Faux Pharaoh’).

Recorded in the summer of 2017 at Nicke’s studio The Honk Palace, in Stockholm, and mixed by Swedish producer Ola Ersfjord (Tribulation, Primordial) at Cuervo Recording Services in Madrid, Lucifer II turns out to be a prime example how to properly transfer the undying spirit of 70’s hard rock into this day and age.

Available on 180 gram vinyl coming inside a luxurious flipback LP sleeve plus CD as extra, as jewelcase CD and on all digital platforms. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"California Son"

"Dreamer"

"Phoenix"

"Dancing With Mr. D"

"Reaper On Your Heels"

"Eyes In The Sky"

"Before The Sun"

"Aton"

"Faux Pharaoh"

“Dreamer” video:

"California Son" video:

"Faux Pharaoh":

Live dates:

May

4 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Desertfest - Berlin, Germany

31 - Muskelrock Festival - Alvesta, Sweden

June

2 - Freak Valley Festival - Netphen-Deuz, Germany

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

August

17 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

October

10 - Rockpalast Crossroads Festival - Bonn, Germany

19 - Into the Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands