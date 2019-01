Swedish/German heavy rockers, Lucifer, performed at the Crossroads Festival in Bonn, Germany on October 10th, 2018. WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Faux Pharoh"

"Abracadabra"

"Eyes In The Sky"

"Phoenix"

"Dancing With Mr. D"

"Aton"

"Purple Pyramid"

"Morning Star"

"Take Me Away (Together As One)"

"Reaper On Your Heels"

"Anubis"

"California Son"