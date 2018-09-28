LUCIFER Release Cover Of SCORPIONS' "Evening Wind" (Audio); Band Set To Kick Off European Tour

Shortly before heading out on a European headlining tour kicking off October 7th in Stockholm, Lucifer invite you check out their version of "Evening Wind".

Singer Johanna Sadonis comments: "After a great run of festivals this summer here in Europe and the US, we are now excited to hit the clubs on our European fall tour. We are also happy to announce additional Scandinavian dates for December and will come forward with another run of shows for January soon.

"We are extremely thrilled to also announce the release of our 70s Scorpions cover 'Evening Wind', previously released as the B-side for our 7" single 'California Son' and as a bonus track of the Japanese edition of our new album Lucifer II. Since many have asked we are happy to make the song digitally available for everyone now. The Scorpions are my favourite German band and it was long overdue for me to pay respect to their mighty album 'In Trance' released in 1975. We hope you dig it! See you soon out on the road!"

Listen to "Evening Wind" below. Stream/download here.

Find the band's live itinerary here.