LUCIFER Release "Midnight Phantom" Music Video

Lucifer have released a video for "Midnight Phantom", the track from the band's upcoming third album, Lucifer III.

"Why no one has yet merged Autopsy and Blue Öyster Cult into four minutes is a mystery to us. 'Midnight Phantom' came to us in a collective nightmare and we think he made us accomplish this. Enjoy the horrors of The Phantom. Tonight," states frontwoman Johanna Sadonis.

Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records, and can be pre-ordered here.

The following formats will be available:

- CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- Digital album

- red LP+CD

- transp. sun yellow LP+CD

- golden LP+CD

- transp. petrol green LP+CD

- white LP+CD

- lilac LP+CD

- dark green LP+CD

- Ltd. silver LP+CD

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts"

"Midnight Phantom"

"Leather Demon"

"Lucifer"

"Pacific Blues"

"Coffin Fever"

"Flanked By Snakes"

"Stay Astray"

"Cemetery Eyes"

"Ghosts":

Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:

May

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

12 - London, England - Underworld

13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

More dates:

April

23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival

July

11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell