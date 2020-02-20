LUCIFER Release "Midnight Phantom" Music Video
February 20, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Lucifer have released a video for "Midnight Phantom", the track from the band's upcoming third album, Lucifer III.
"Why no one has yet merged Autopsy and Blue Öyster Cult into four minutes is a mystery to us. 'Midnight Phantom' came to us in a collective nightmare and we think he made us accomplish this. Enjoy the horrors of The Phantom. Tonight," states frontwoman Johanna Sadonis.
Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records, and can be pre-ordered here.
The following formats will be available:
- CD Digipak
- black LP+CD
- Digital album
- red LP+CD
- transp. sun yellow LP+CD
- golden LP+CD
- transp. petrol green LP+CD
- white LP+CD
- lilac LP+CD
- dark green LP+CD
- Ltd. silver LP+CD
Tracklisting:
"Ghosts"
"Midnight Phantom"
"Leather Demon"
"Lucifer"
"Pacific Blues"
"Coffin Fever"
"Flanked By Snakes"
"Stay Astray"
"Cemetery Eyes"
"Ghosts":
Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:
May
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37
10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
More dates:
April
23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival
July
11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell