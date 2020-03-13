LUCIFER Release Single, Video For “Leather Demon”

Lucifer have release the third single and video for the song “Leather Demon”, taken from their upcoming third studio album Lucifer III, due to be released on March 20th.

Frontwoman Johanna Sadonis comments: “We are excited to give you our third single, the third song on our third album. Please, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world. We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries. You may take the demon‘s hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home. It’s never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon!”

Lucifer III can be pre-ordered here.

The following formats will be available:

- CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- Digital album

- red LP+CD

- transp. sun yellow LP+CD

- golden LP+CD

- transp. petrol green LP+CD

- white LP+CD

- lilac LP+CD

- dark green LP+CD

- Ltd. silver LP+CD

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts"

"Midnight Phantom"

"Leather Demon"

"Lucifer"

"Pacific Blues"

"Coffin Fever"

"Flanked By Snakes"

"Stay Astray"

"Cemetery Eyes"

"Ghosts":

Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:

May

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

12 - London, England - Underworld

13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

More dates:

April

23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival

July

11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell