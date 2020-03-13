LUCIFER Release Single, Video For “Leather Demon”
Lucifer have release the third single and video for the song “Leather Demon”, taken from their upcoming third studio album Lucifer III, due to be released on March 20th.
Frontwoman Johanna Sadonis comments: “We are excited to give you our third single, the third song on our third album. Please, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world. We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries. You may take the demon‘s hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home. It’s never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon!”
Lucifer III can be pre-ordered here.
The following formats will be available:
- CD Digipak
- black LP+CD
- Digital album
- red LP+CD
- transp. sun yellow LP+CD
- golden LP+CD
- transp. petrol green LP+CD
- white LP+CD
- lilac LP+CD
- dark green LP+CD
- Ltd. silver LP+CD
Tracklisting:
"Ghosts"
"Midnight Phantom"
"Leather Demon"
"Lucifer"
"Pacific Blues"
"Coffin Fever"
"Flanked By Snakes"
"Stay Astray"
"Cemetery Eyes"
"Ghosts":
Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:
May
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37
10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
More dates:
April
23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival
July
11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell