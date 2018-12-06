LUCIFER Releases "Dreamer" / "Phoenix" Acoustic Live Video; Scandinavian Tour Kicks Off Next Week

2018 marks a year of renewal, of rebirth in the history of Lucifer. The group returned with a revamped lineup, released a much acclaimed second studio album and proved to be reliable road dogs delivering the goods at this year’s KISS Cruise, Psycho Las Vegas, Desertfest, Hellfest, Muskelrock, Freak Valley and on tour through Europe.

To celebrate year’s end with their very own brand of hard rock fireworks, Lucifer will now tour Scandinavia from December 11th onwards, and also share a more mellow, intimate moment with all of you as vocalist Johanna Sadonis explains: “A few months ago we had the honor to play an intimate acoustic set at Dortmund's notorious Black Plastic Records. Face to face and up close to our audience. It was a special evening and we are glad Dirk Behlau captured the moment with his camera. It was the calm before a wild DJ set of Nicke and me. We were dancing til the wee hours among the vinyl shelves with those who attended. Good times! We are now itching to hit the northern roads next week to embark on a series of Scandinavian shows! Lock your children! Lucifer is coming!"

The "Dreamer" / "Phoenix" (Acoustic Session @ Black Plastic) can be viewed below:

Tour dates:

December

11 - Beta - Kopenhagen, Denmark

12 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

13 - Blå - Oslo, Norway

14 - Bankiren - Västeras, Sweden

15 - Bar Teatral - Karlstad, Sweden

January

24 - Lutakko - Jyväskylä, Finland

25 - Volume - Vaasa, Finland

26 - Bar Loose - Helsinki, Finland

27 - Klubi - Tampere, Finland

April

27 - Gefle Record Fair - Gävle, Sweden

July

19-20 - Bukta Festival - Tromsø, Norway

August

21 - Beyond the Gates Festival - Bergen, Norway