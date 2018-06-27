LUCIFER'S CHILD Featuring ROTTING CHRIST, NIGHTFALL, CHAOSTAR Members Sign With Agonia Records

Lucifer's Child, the Greek black metal band from Athens, has signed a record deal with Agonia Records. The band, combining members of Rotting Christ, Nightfall and Chaostar, is on the final lap of the recording process of their sophomore album, follow-up to 2015 debut The Wiccan.

Lucifer's Child music is a bridge to the world of atmospheric black metal, and a vessel for spiritual self-expression through lyrics. "Our goal was to create a untiy between the two", comments co-founder, George Emmanuel, a prolific guitarist primarily knwon for his work as part of Rotting Christ, and former guitarist of Chaostar. Together with bassist Stathis Ridis, orignially a member of another long-running Hellenic metal unit, Nightfall, they decided to form Lucifer's Child in 2013, which makes them a relatively newcomer to the genre.

Vocalist Marios Dupont (Karma Violens) and drummer Nick Vell (Chaostar) complete the band's lineup. They joined in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

On signing with Agonia, Geroge said: "Lucifer’s Child new album shall resonate the black metal hordes through Poland’s most extreme metal label, Agonia Records. We look forward to our darkest and most extreme release!”

Lucifer's Child released their debut album The Wiccan on Dark Essence Records in 2015, displaying a sound that could be likened to Dissection, Nifelheim, Rotting Christ and Bathory. The album was followed by several festival appearances, including Inferno Festival (Norway), Blastfest (Norway) and Incineration Festival (UK). The band's new album is currently being recorded in Athens and is planned for a 2018 release.

Lineup:

George Emmanuel - guitars

Stathis Ridis - bass

Marios Dupont - vocals

Nick Vell - drums