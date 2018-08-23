LUCIFER'S CHILD Featuring ROTTING CHRIST, NIGHTFALL, CHAOSTAR Members To Release The Order Album In November; Details Revealed

Greek black metallers Lucifer's Child will release their second studio album The Order on November 9th via Agonia Records. The band, featuring members of Rotting Christ, Nightfall and Chaostar, recorded eight new songs clad in artwork by Daniele Valeriani (Dark Funeral, Dissection, Mayhem).

Lucifer's Child originates from Athens. Its music is a bridge to the world of atmospheric black metal, and a vessel for spiritual self-expression through lyrics. The goal of unifying these two elements gleamed clearly in the eyes of George Emmanuel, a prolific guitarist primarily known for his work as part of Rotting Christ (and a former guitarist of Chaostar), when he formed the band together with bassist Stathis Ridis (a member of another long-running Hellenic metal unit, Nightfall) in 2013. Born from a partnership between two talented musicians, the duo quickly expanded to take in vocalist Marios Dupont (Karma Violens) and drummer Nick Vell (Chaostar), and delivered their debut album The Wiccan in 2015. Encouraged by the album's keen reception, followed by several festival appearences (incl. Inferno Festival, Blastfest and Incineration Festival), Lucifer's Child returns in a darker, more extreme shade, passionate in outperforming its bold debut.

The Order was recorded, mixed and mastered in Emmanuel's own recording studio, Pentagram. He commented on the new album: "After three years of converging and sculpting our ideas and sounds we are ready to present our second full length album entitled The Order. Lucifer awaits!"

Tracklisting:

"Viva Morte"

"The Order"

"Fall Of The Rebel Angels"

"Through Fire We Burn"

"El Dragón"

"Black Heart"

"Haraya"

"Siste Farvel"

Album formats:

- Digipack CD

- Black LP

- Transparent Yellow LP

- T-shirt

- Digital

Pre-orders will be announced soon.

Lineup:

George Emmanuel - guitars

Stathis Ridis - bass

Marios Dupont - vocals

Nick Vell - drums