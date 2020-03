Lucifer have released an unboxing video for their third studio album, Lucifer III, out now via Century Media. Watch below:

Lucifer III can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts"

"Midnight Phantom"

"Leather Demon"

"Lucifer"

"Pacific Blues"

"Coffin Fever"

"Flanked By Snakes"

"Stay Astray"

"Cemetery Eyes"

“Leather Demon” video:

"Ghosts":