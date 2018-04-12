LUCIFER Sign With Century Media Records; New Album Due In July

Century Media Records has announced the signing of heavy rockers Lucifer, who will release their much anticipated, second studio album, Lucifer II, on July 6th.

Singer Johanna Sadonis comments: "We are beyond thrilled to roll our Heavy Rock tank to the monster fortress of Century Media. What better place to kick off the new chapter! This should go together like Buck Dharma and his mustache. Here's to an unholy union!"

Jens Prueter, Head Of A&R Europe adds: “We are very proud to support Lucifer’s next chapters. I met Johanna a couple of times and was always impressed about her strong vision for Lucifer. The addition of Nicke Andersson makes it even more interesting, because he always contributed the highest level of rock’n’roll to every band he has been involved in. Looking forward to see Lucifer rising!”

Apart from a new label home, the follow up to 2015’s Lucifer I also marks the first studio release of the new Lucifer incarnation now consisting of vocalist Johanna Sadonis, guitarist Robin Tidebrink, and multi-instrumentalist Nicke Andersson, who plays drums and also took over bass and guitar when recording Lucifer II. The band’s live lineup also features Martin Nordin (Dead Lord) on guitar and bass player Alexander Mayr.

Lucifer II was recorded at the Honk Palace in Stockholm and Ola Ersfjord (Dead Lord, Tribulation, Primordial) mixed it at Cuervo Recording Service in Madrid.

Originally, Lucifer formed in Berlin back in 2014 consisting of singer Johanna Sadonis and members from Cathedral, Angel Witch and Ladytron. The first 7" single "Anubis" and debut album Lucifer I were released by British label Rise Above Records, quickly establishing the group as a promising new act offering excellent 1970s hard rock with a good dose of proto metal and doom added to the mix. Citing Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, Lucifer’s Friend, Steppenwolf, 70’s Heart and Fleetwood Mac as inspiration, Lucifer corrupted the souls of many and achieved international recognition on tours through Europe, USA, Canada and Japan.

With a shift of constellation within the band in 2016 and Johanna Sadonis moving from Berlin to Stockholm, Lucifer are now ready for an exciting new chapter in their career. With Nicke Andersson (The Hellacopters, Entombed, Imperial State Electric, Death Breath etc.), Sadonis found a congenial new song-writing partner, and Lucifer II turns out to be a strong sonic statement.

As a first glimpse at what is to come, the doomy single "Faux Pharaoh" was released in December 2017 and can be heard below:

Next up is the launch of the album’s opening track and first video "California Son". The track will be released as 7" via US label Electric Assault and digital single via Century Media Records on May 4th. Pre-order the 7" here.

Lucifer are already booked for a number of international festivals and concerts like Psycho Las Vegas, Hellfest, Desertfest and Germany’s cult TV show Rockpalast.

Live dates:

May

2 - The Abyss, Gothenburg, Sweden

3 - Kajskjulet, Halmstad, Sweden

4 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Desertfest - Berlin, Germany

31 - Muskelrock Festival - Alvesta, Sweden

June

2 - Freak Valley Festival - Netphen-Deuz, Germany

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

August

17 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

October

10 - Rockpalast Crossroads Festival - Bonn, Germany

19 - Into the Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

(Photo - Ester Segarra)