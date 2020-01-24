LUCIFER Streaming New Single "Ghosts"; Lucifer III Album Details Revealed

The first taste of Lucifer's upcoming third album, Lucifer III, is now available. Listen to "Ghosts" below.

Says the band: "It is with great pleasure and a little bit of pride that we finally can offer you a first glimpse of our new album Lucifer III. 'Ghosts' is the opening track and also the first one we wrote for our third long player. Some of you might recognize it if you caught Lucifer live in the past year or so. So here it is. We hope you dig and remember to play it loud. Always."

Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records, and can be pre-ordered here.

The following formats will be available:

- CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- Digital album

- red LP+CD

- transp. sun yellow LP+CD

- golden LP+CD

- transp. petrol green LP+CD

- white LP+CD

- lilac LP+CD

- dark green LP+CD

- Ltd. silver LP+CD

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts"

"Midnight Phantom"

"Leather Demon"

"Lucifer"

"Pacific Blues"

"Coffin Fever"

"Flanked By Snakes"

"Stay Astray"

"Cemetery Eyes"

The band is currently in the US to complete their tour with Savage Master and Overdose. Remaining dates below:

January

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

26 - Orlando, FL - Will's

Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:

May

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

12 - London, England - Underworld

13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

More dates:

April

23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival

July

11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell