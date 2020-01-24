LUCIFER Streaming New Single "Ghosts"; Lucifer III Album Details Revealed
The first taste of Lucifer's upcoming third album, Lucifer III, is now available. Listen to "Ghosts" below.
Says the band: "It is with great pleasure and a little bit of pride that we finally can offer you a first glimpse of our new album Lucifer III. 'Ghosts' is the opening track and also the first one we wrote for our third long player. Some of you might recognize it if you caught Lucifer live in the past year or so. So here it is. We hope you dig and remember to play it loud. Always."
Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records, and can be pre-ordered here.
The following formats will be available:
- CD Digipak
- black LP+CD
- Digital album
- red LP+CD
- transp. sun yellow LP+CD
- golden LP+CD
- transp. petrol green LP+CD
- white LP+CD
- lilac LP+CD
- dark green LP+CD
- Ltd. silver LP+CD
Tracklisting:
"Ghosts"
"Midnight Phantom"
"Leather Demon"
"Lucifer"
"Pacific Blues"
"Coffin Fever"
"Flanked By Snakes"
"Stay Astray"
"Cemetery Eyes"
The band is currently in the US to complete their tour with Savage Master and Overdose. Remaining dates below:
January
24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
26 - Orlando, FL - Will's
Catch Lucifer live for the first part of their Third Commandment European Tour:
May
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37
10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
More dates:
April
23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival
July
11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell