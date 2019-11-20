LUCIFER To Release Lucifer III Album In March; European Tour Announced

Sweden's Lucifer are currently busy mixing the successor to 2018’s Lucifer II, and have confirmed the first leg of The Third Commandment - Europe 2020 tour. The band check in with the following update:

"While we are still in the studio putting the last finishing touches to our new album Lucifer III, we also can't wait to venture back out onto the stages next year. While we start with touring the Southern US states in January, we will also set out to spread the gospel across Europe throughout spring and fall. We are very excited about the new material, which a lot of it is somewhat horror themed, exploring yet another layer of this beast that Lucifer is becoming. We cannot wait to draw back the curtain to set these songs free and to finally play them live!"

Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records. Prior to that, Lucifer will play the third part of their American tour and will be joined on those dates by Savage Master and Overdose.

Tour dates:

November

30 - Härnösand, Sweden - Novembeer Fest

January

15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone

16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

21- Birmingham, AL - The Nick

22 - Atlanta, GA - 529

23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub

26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

April

23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival

May

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

12 - London, England - Underworld

13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

July

11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell