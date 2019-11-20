LUCIFER To Release Lucifer III Album In March; European Tour Announced
November 20, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Sweden's Lucifer are currently busy mixing the successor to 2018’s Lucifer II, and have confirmed the first leg of The Third Commandment - Europe 2020 tour. The band check in with the following update:
"While we are still in the studio putting the last finishing touches to our new album Lucifer III, we also can't wait to venture back out onto the stages next year. While we start with touring the Southern US states in January, we will also set out to spread the gospel across Europe throughout spring and fall. We are very excited about the new material, which a lot of it is somewhat horror themed, exploring yet another layer of this beast that Lucifer is becoming. We cannot wait to draw back the curtain to set these songs free and to finally play them live!"
Lucifer III will be released on March 20 via Century Media Records. Prior to that, Lucifer will play the third part of their American tour and will be joined on those dates by Savage Master and Overdose.
Tour dates:
November
30 - Härnösand, Sweden - Novembeer Fest
January
15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone
16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
21- Birmingham, AL - The Nick
22 - Atlanta, GA - 529
23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub
26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
April
23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
24 - Helsinki, Finland - DesertHel Festival
May
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37
10 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
20 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
23 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
July
11 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell