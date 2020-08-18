LUFEH Share New Video “End Of The Road”

Releasing their debut album Luggage Falling Down this past April, Los Angeles' Lufeh (a band of both Brazilian and American musicians) have been sharing their blend of progressive rock injected with jazz styles, heavy metal foundations, and rhythmic Brazilian influences with a series of music videos for each individual track from the full-length.

Today, the band shares their next video that showcases their high energy and knack for performing with the track “End Of The Road”.

The band explains the song: "'End Of The Road' is upbeat, catchy, and thrilling. Bass and keyboard counterpoint lead beautifully into a jazzy classic rock verse and chorus, but are interrupted by moments of heavy metal and of introspective soul-searching.

Lufefh's new album Luggage Falling Down is available for stream and download on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

"Find My Way":

"The Edge":