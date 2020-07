On August 20, 1999, Lullacry played the second anniversary bash of Suomi Finland Perkele Magazine. The band has just shared the following video of their show that night, Live At Tavastia.

Setlist:

"Alone"

"All For Nothing"

"Downwards" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"For Evermore"

"Children Of The Grave" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Sweet Desire"

"The Chant"

"My Dear Skinwalker"