LULLWATER Release Official Video For "American Glutton"

Athens, GA based alternative rock band Lullwater has release the official music video for their socially critical single "American Glutton." Directed by Jason Thrasher, the song is off of the band's Revival album, released in 2015.

"No matter your age or political beliefs, we hope this video inspires you to continue to challenge the status quo and always question the "fake world on the TV screen." - John Strickland (vocals, guitar)

Back in August, Lullwater issued the official music video for their cover of Pearl Jam's "Release," off of the 1991 hit album TEN. "Release" features live footage with Dave Krusen (Pearl Jam, Candlebox) and Kevin Martin (Candlebox), and was recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, WA, where TEN was originally recorded, with engineering and mixing by Justin Davis.

"The entire experience of recording Pearl Jam's ‘Release' in London Bridge Studios was so surreal. Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands and to cover that song in the same room as they did, was very emotional for me. I had no idea that a couple of years later we would be performing it live with Dave Krusen and Kevin Martin on the Candlebox tour; it’s such an odd and incredible feeling of living and experiencing the moments we've made because of ‘Release.' It's by far the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me as a musician. Thinking back to when I was in my adolescent years playing that song over and over and then one day to be performing it live with the original drummer, is simply crazy for me. ‘Release' has a special place in my heart and is one of my favorite songs to play live.” - John Strickland (vocals, guitar)