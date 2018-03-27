LULLWATER To Hit The Road With CANDLEBOX, POWERMAN 5000 This Spring

Powerhouse rockers Lullwater are coming out swinging with a one, two punch as they announce tours with two of the industry’s biggest bands this spring – Candlebox and Powerman 5000. The Southern-based band will kick off their tour April 12 in their home state of Georgia where they join former tour mates Candlebox for the first night of the acoustic portion of their 25th Anniversary Tour.

Lullwater will, then, play acoustic with the multi-platinum rockers for a series of four high-profile shows throughout Georgia, Nashville and Chicago before teaming up with electro-metal band Powerman 5000 back in Georgia on April 24 to begin the second leg of their tour.

Performing with Powerman 5000 for the first time, Lullwater will be plugged in for the 10-date run that will take then from Georgia to Arizona and hitting most of the East Coast along the way. Additional dates will be announced after the Arizona date.

“We are really looking forward to this tour because it offers the best of both worlds,” said John Strickland, lead singer for Lullwater. “We have the opportunity to see the guys in Candlebox again and perform stripped down versions of our songs in a cool, intimate setting and then go rock out with our new friends in Powerman 5000. It’s going to be awesome!”

Lullwater are certainly no strangers to the road. In fact, they have spent the better part of their careers on tour, most recently performing with Candlebox and sharing the stage with such artists as Flyleaf, Passafire, Amaranthe, Butcher Babies, Theory of a Deadman and more in support of their critically acclaimed releases Lullwater (2012) and Revival (2015) prior to that.

The band is currently in the studio working on their third album, which is scheduled for a 2018 release.

Dates:

April

12 – Athens, GA – Caledonia

13 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta*

14 – Nashville, TN – City Winery*

15 – Chicago, IL – City Winery*

16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery*

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade**

25 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger**

26 - Wilmington, NC - The Reel Café**

27 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina**

28 - Philadephia, PA - Voltage Lounge**

29 - Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz**

May

1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse**

3 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room**

4 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom**

5 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Green Room**

*with Candlebox

**with Powerman 5000