LUNAR Release Animated Video For “Comfort” Featuring HAKEN’s RICHARD HENSHALL

Sacramento based progressive metal project Lunar are back with a new single from the sophomore studio album Eidolon, out on November 8 via Divebomb Records. Premiering today is animated video for “Comfort” which features guest appearance by Haken’s Richard Henshall, who plays an enticing guitar solo.

Alex Bosson, drummer and founder of Lunar, commented:

“I'm very excited to get to debut the song ‘Comfort’ from the new album. Already, this early on, it seems to be a fan favorite. I think it has a good diversity with some aspects of pop, rock and, of course, metal and I think it turned out really well. Plus getting to have a guest solo by Rich Henshall of Haken is a big honor for me. The video was done by Miles Skarin of Crystal Spotlight and he did such a phenomenal job! I hope everyone out there enjoys the song and the video as much as I do!”

Lunar has been around since 2013. Bosson and guitarist/singer Ryan Erwin’s goal to create the genre-defiant music resulted in releases of a debut EP Provenance (2014) and a full-length album Theogony (2017).

In the spring of 2018, Erwin unexpectedly passed away, but Bosson decided to continue on the project using this tragedy as an inspiration. The resulting release, Eidolon, is a concept album based around the cycle of life and death, and the stages of grief endured by those left behind.

The core line-up besides Bosson features bassist Ryan Price and singer Chandler Mogel, who previously appeared on Theogony, in addition to NovaReign’s guitarist Balmore Lemus. Eidolon also includes guest contributions from members of Leprous, Haken, Caligula’s Horse, Fallujah, Thank You Scientist, among others.

Tracklisting:

“Orbit”

“The Cycle Starts Again”

“Surrender”

“Comfort”

“Potion”

“Hypnotized”

“Your Long Awaited Void”

“Comfort” video: