LUNAR SHADOW Streaming New Track “They That Walk The Night”

Germany's Lunar Shadow are set to release their debut album, Far From Light, via Cruz Del Sur Music on February 24th in Europe and March 10th in North America. Preorders are available at this location. The new song, "They That Walk The Night”, is streaming below.

Far From Light delivers eight brand new songs with a playing time of over 60 minutes. Epic, melodic, thoughtful, and proudly regressive.

Tracklisting:

“Hadrian Carrying Stones”

“They That Walk That Night”

“Frozen Goddess”

“Gone Astray”

“The Hour Of Dying”

“The Kraken”

“Cimmeria”

“Earendil”

“They That Walk The Night”:

“Hadrian Carrying Stones”:

Led by guitarist Max "Savage" Birbaum, Lunar Shadow have worked their way to the debut LP with patience and extreme dedication. After the release of their first EP Triumphator in 2015, the band played a number of select live shows, including the Harder Than Steel Festival and gigs with Atlantean Kodex, Dark Forest, and Argus.

One year later and there are tales of strange sounds in the hills. Chariots are being prepared for war. The women and children are fearful. Lunar Shadow have returned.