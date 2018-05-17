LUNATIC SOUL Streaming New Song "The Art Of Repairing"

Lunatic Soul, the solo project of Riverside leader Mariusz Duda, will release their new album Under The Fragmented Sky on May 25th via Kscope. The album track "The Art Of Repairing" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Under The Fragmented Sky'is the follow-up to 2017's Fractured. The album takes its name from the lyrics of the 12-minute epic "A Thousand Shards Of Heaven" from Fractured, and marks the 10th anniversary of Lunatic Soul.

"Untamed" is the first single to be taken from the new album and represents the multi-dimensional songwriting talent behind Lunatic Soul, with its uplifting nature and accessible elements.

Following on from Fractured, which covered content about grieving, hope and a separated society, Under The Fragmented Sky rebuilds Lunatic Soul as we know it, with dark and haunting atmospheres coming to the forefront.

Duda explains: "Fractured is not a full picture of the latest Lunatic Soul recordings. These more classical pieces have been waiting for their own time which has now come. Under The Fragmented Sky will be both a supplement to Fractured and an artistically independent release with its own character and identity.

Tracklisting:

"He av en"

"Trials"

"Sorrow"

"Under The Fragmented Sky"

"Shadows"

"Rinsing The Night"

"The Art Of Repairing"

"Untamed"

"The Art Of Repairing":

"Untamed":

Trailer: