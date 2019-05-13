LUREAWAY Release Debut Album; "Ode To Infinity" Music Video Streaming

Symphonic metal band, Lureaway, have released their debut album, Unchained And Soaring. Along with the release, the band publishes their first music video, for the song "Ode To Infinity", one of the most powerful tracks on the album.

Lureaway frontwoman Jevgenija Korkina: "It has been the most exciting journey! We are looking forward to the release and cannot wait for our music to be heard! We hope it finds a place in every listener’s heart."

Every song on the album is a musical adventure of its own - each showcasing a different emotion, feeling, and sound. "There are six of us in the band. We write songs altogether, and even though our tastes differ a lot, this is what makes our music become this special mix of genres, instruments, and sounds. One moment we give way to the heavy guitars and drums, next the vocals and the keyboard take the lead, and then it all fuses together to create this sort of music euphoria!," says Jevgenija.

The lyrics on the album tell us about the feelings and thoughts each and every one of us face at some point in our lives - love and frustration, doubts and hopes, anxiety and inner peace despite all odds. Each song has its own storyline, characters, drama.

Lureaway is a symphonic metal band from Riga, Latvia, founded in 2015. The band's music is an exciting combination of charming soprano, melodic symphonic elements, heavy guitar riffs, and energetic drum beats.

Tracklisting:

"Aflame"

"Ode to Infinity"

"Saviour"

"In Bed with the Beast"

"Unattainable Fortress"

"Felling of Peace"

"Imperium et Voluntas"

"Dryads"

"Hope" (Re-recorded)

"Ode to Infinity" (Acoustic)

"Ode To Infinity" video: