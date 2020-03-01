LUTHARÖ Release "Wings Of Agony" Video

Lutharö, from Hamilton, Canada is unleashing their sophomore EP, Wings Of Agony, on March 27th. This release promises to be more innovative and imaginative than the last one, as Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for this recording.

Foreshadowing the EP comes a video for the single and the title track. The roller coaster of a song will bring out the worst of your anxiety and your deepest inner peace within six minutes. It is the perfect introduction to the new era of Lutharö that is darker than before, but still melodic and embodies the same amount of energy listeners have come to expect.

Lutharö's lyrics all come from a personal place and they hope fans will find a connection to the songs. As they state: “'Wings of Agony' is a song about the never-ending struggle to pursue a passion. In one moment you feel like you are soaring on cloud nine, things are going your way and you exude confidence. Then at the flip of a switch, you enter a moment of darkness where you feel lost and hopeless, never knowing when the light at the end of the tunnel will return. This is the never-ending cycle we embrace because we would rather be tortured in the process of pursuing our dreams than to give up on them. We want the fans to be able to relate to the strong message on this EP and find empowerment from it.”

The cover art and tracklisting for Wings Of Agony can be seen below:

"Barren"

"Diamond Back"

"Blood Lightning"

"Will To Survive"

"Wings Of Agony"

Catch Lutharö live at the following shows:

March

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

8 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de La Martiniere

21 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

April

4 - Hamilton, ON - Absinthe

17 - London, ON - Call The Office

For further details, visit Lutharö on Facebook.