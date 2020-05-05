LUTHARÖ Shares Guitar Playthrough For "Diamond Back" Off Newly Released EP

Unleashing their sophomore EP Wings Of Agony this past March, Hamilton, Ontario's Lutharö are sharing with fans their latest guitar playthrough for their track "Diamond Back". The song itself is about doing whatever it takes to pursue your passion and growing a thicker skin in the process of doing so. Guitarist Victor Bucur explains the shredding of the track in further detail:

“'Diamond Back' comes in guns a blazing with its crazy high energy and super-fast chuggy riffs! It then breaks into an extremely catchy harmonized chorus soaring above the madness and just when you think you’ve had a second to breathe, you get punched in the face with one menacing breakdown. Following the breakdown is one killer solo section filled with fast sweeps and tapping sections. One thing for sure, this song takes no prisoners!”

More innovative and imaginative than their debut EP Unleash The Beast, Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for Wings Of Agony. Their catchy riffs, blazing solos, and vocals ranging from vicious growls to cleans are sure to send a chill down your spine, making them a well-rounded powerhouse of a band that brings beauty, aggression, and skill to the genre. Lutharö is suggested for fans of Arch Enemy, Unleash The Archers, and Amon Amarth.

The cover art and tracklisting for Wings Of Agony can be seen below:

"Barren"

"Diamond Back"

"Blood Lightning"

"Will To Survive"

"Wings Of Agony"

"Barren":

"Wings Of Agony" video:

For further details, visit Lutharö on Facebook.