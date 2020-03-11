LUTHARÖ Streaming New Single “Barren”

Lutharö, from Hamilton, ON will be unleashing their sophomore EP Wings Of Agony on March 27 and this release promises to be more innovative and imaginative than the last one. Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for this recording and they anticipate a solid reception from current and new fans.

Their catchy riffs, blazing solos and vocals ranging from vicious growls to cleans that will send a chill down your spine, make Lutharö a well-rounded powerhouse of a band that brings beauty, aggression and skill to the genre.

Previously releasing their music video for the EP's title track this past February, Lutharö are offering up the next single “Barren”. The song is about someone who has no passion or drive in their life so they end up physically dissecting other humans that are super motivated to see what the secret to their happiness is.

The cover art and tracklisting for Wings Of Agony can be seen below:

"Barren"

"Diamond Back"

"Blood Lightning"

"Will To Survive"

"Wings Of Agony"

"Barren":

"Wings Of Agony" video:

Catch Lutharö live at the following shows:

March

21 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

April

4 - Hamilton, ON - Absinthe

17 - London, ON - Call The Office

For further details, visit Lutharö on Facebook.