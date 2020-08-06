LUTHARÖ Unleash "Blood Lightning" Video

This past March, Hamilton, Ontario's Lutharö released their sophomore EP, Wings Of Agony. Now, the highly-motivated metalheads, led by vocalist Krista Shipperbottom, have filmed a video for their song "Blood Lightning".

The band explains the video and track: "The song 'Blood Lightning' is about having such an extreme passion for something so much so that it sets your soul on fire, for better or for worse. It is the endless struggle of putting your blood, sweat, and tears into something and receiving next to nothing in return. However, when you do catch a glimpse of your progress, it is enough to keep pushing forward even when you are constantly being beaten down and put to war."

"The music video for 'Blood Lightning' showcases all of the physical, emotional, and financial hard work that is put into pursuing your dreams in music. The shots taken to look like the set of a video shoot are meant to resemble the business aspect / behind the scenes work of being a musician, but also the high of performing live and seeing your visions come to life. While the single shots of each member in the middle of a storm are meant to display the emotional sacrifices and hardships that each individual goes through."

More innovative and imaginative than their debut EP, Unleash The Beast, Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for Wings Of Agony. Their catchy riffs, blazing solos, and vocals ranging from vicious growls to cleans are sure to send a chill down your spine, making them a well-rounded powerhouse of a band that brings beauty, aggression, and skill to the genre.

The cover art and tracklisting for Wings Of Agony can be seen below:

"Barren"

"Diamond Back"

"Blood Lightning"

"Will To Survive"

"Wings Of Agony"

