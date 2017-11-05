LUX TERMINUS Announce Live Debut Supporting IMMINENT SONIC DESTRUCTION

Composer Vikram Shankar, who recently took on a BraveWords challenge and arranged a medley of Devin Townsend's classic Ocean Machine album on piano, recently posted the following news:

"I am so thrilled to unveil my new band, Lux Terminus, an instrumental progressive rock band influenced by metal, jazz fusion, and cinematic music. We're currently working on our debut record, and I can confidently say that this music exemplifies my skills as a keyboard player and as a composer better than anything I've ever done. The record will also feature some special guest appearances from a couple of my favorite people in prog and metal! Check out this pre-production audio teaser, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And remember - sharing is caring!"

The band has issued an update:

"We are excited to announce that our debut live show will be on Saturday, December 2nd, at The Loving Touch (Detroit, MI area) with Imminent Sonic Destruction and Iron Belly! We're stoked to be premiering material from our upcoming debut record. Purchase tickets here; tickets can be bought at the door but this one is set to sell out. See you there!."

The Lux Terminus Facebook page can be found here.

Check out a BraveWords interview with Shankar at this location. His Ocean Machine medley is available below.