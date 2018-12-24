LUX TERMINUS Featuring REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Release 30 Minute Debut Album Documentary

Prog rockers Lux Terminus have checked in with the following update:

"Merry X-mas and a very Happy Holidays to all you beautiful people! To celebrate the season, please enjoy this brand new documentary, Inside The Courage To Be! Contributors to our crowdfunding campaign have access to an exclusive extended version of this documentary - check your emails!"

Lux Terminus is proud to announce a new merch item, a limited edition T-shirt featuring lyrics from the second single from The Courage To Be album, 'Epilogue: Fly' (featuring Anneke van Giersbergen). In the interest of supporting a cause dear to the band's hearts, and to give back during this holiday season, profits from sales will go towards supporting the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

Comments Lux Terminus keyboardist Vikram Shankar: "When I wrote the song 'Epilogue: Fly,' I was inspired by my own struggles with mental health, and put into words my own resolve to always choose life, regardless of how difficult things may get. Hearing so many of our fans talk about how they've related to this message and drawn inspiration from it, combined with watching what seems like an ever-increasing epidemic of people in the public eye and in my personal life struggling with mental health, has inspired us as a band to look at ways we can continue to support the cause and help others fight through the darkness.

The National Alliance On Mental Illness, or NAMI, is a grassroots mental health organization and advocacy group based in the USA. Working at the state and local levels, they work to influence public policy, spread awareness, fight stigma, and work with community outreach to directly help those struggling with mental health. Their motto is 'You Are Not Alone', and for me that is emblematic of how we have the power to heal each other through love, friendship, and support.

We're thrilled to have the opportunity to support NAMI by donating profits from the sales of our new 'I Will Choose Life' shirts, featuring the handwriting of yours truly and the raw unprocessed vocal waveform images of guest singer Anneke van Giersbergen's voice. We hope you'll join us in our fight to support the fight against mental health and help us spread the healing power of light and love!"

Order the extremely limited edition "I Will Choose Life" t-shirt on Lux Terminus's Bandcamp here. Learn more about NAMI at nami.org.

The Courage To Be was released on August 24th, 2018, and features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. The album features guest performances from vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project). Pre-order The Courage To Be now here.

