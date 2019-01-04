LUX TERMINUS Featuring REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR To Perform Debut Album Live In Its Entirety Tonight In Lakewood, OH

Redemption keyboardist Vikram Shankar, who is also one third of prog rockers Lux Terminus, has checked in with the following update:

"These guys are ready to crush it at this Friday's show (January 4th) at the Foundry in Lakewood, OH. We can't wait to celebrate The Courage To Be with all of you lovely people! The show promises to be the most challenging set I've ever done, and I can't wait."

Lux Terminus recently posted the following Christmas message:

"Merry X-mas and a very Happy Holidays to all you beautiful people! To celebrate the season, please enjoy this brand new documentary, Inside The Courage To Be! Contributors to our crowdfunding campaign have access to an exclusive extended version of this documentary - check your emails!"

The Courage To Be was released on August 24th, 2018, and features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. The album features guest performances from vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project). Pre-order The Courage To Be now here.

