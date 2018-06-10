LUX TERMINUS Featuring REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR To Release Debut Album In August; New Track "Electrocommunion" Posted

Lux Terminus is excited to announce the release of their debut album, The Courage To Be, on August 24th. Written and recorded over the course of more than a year, The Courage To Be is a powerful first statement from the progressive rock trio, which consists of keyboardist Vikram Shankar (Redemption), drummer Matthew Kerschner, and bass guitarist Brian Craft.

In celebration of this new release, Lux Terminus has officially launched the album’s first single, "Electrocommunion", which can be streamed below.

Lux Terminus has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to help finance the creation and promotion of The Courage To Be. For more information, pre-orders, and to contribute, visit this location.

Over the course of its 10 tracks, The Courage To Be highlights the band’s unique blend of progressive metal, rock, jazz fusion, electronic, and cinematic influences. The album features guest performances from several acclaimed musicians: vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering, Devin Townsend Project, VUUR), guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project).

Lux Terminus (translated as “the light at the end”) was formed in 2016 by three musicians with a shared vision to create unique and powerful instrumental music. Their debut record features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. With The Courage To Be, Lux Terminus will quickly establish themselves among a growing and ever-changing progressive rock and metal musical landscape.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Prologue: The Departure (I)"

"Electrocommunion"

"The Journey (II)"

"Aberration"

"Miles Away"

"Spectral Shapes"

"The Road Home (III)"

"Effusion"

"The Courage To Be" (feat. Timo Somers and Raphael Weinroth-Browne)

"Epilogue: Fly (IV)" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)