LUX TERMINUS Featuring REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Unveil "I Will Choose Life" T-Shirt; All Profits Go To National Alliance On Mental Illness

Lux Terminus is proud to announce a new merch item, a limited edition T-shirt featuring lyrics from the second single from The Courage To Be album, 'Epilogue: Fly' (featuring Anneke van Giersbergen). In the interest of supporting a cause dear to the band's hearts, and to give back during this holiday season, profits from sales will go towards supporting the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

Comments Lux Terminus keyboardist Vikram Shankar: "When I wrote the song 'Epilogue: Fly,' I was inspired by my own struggles with mental health, and put into words my own resolve to always choose life, regardless of how difficult things may get. Hearing so many of our fans talk about how they've related to this message and drawn inspiration from it, combined with watching what seems like an ever-increasing epidemic of people in the public eye and in my personal life struggling with mental health, has inspired us as a band to look at ways we can continue to support the cause and help others fight through the darkness.

The National Alliance On Mental Illness, or NAMI, is a grassroots mental health organization and advocacy group based in the USA. Working at the state and local levels, they work to influence public policy, spread awareness, fight stigma, and work with community outreach to directly help those struggling with mental health. Their motto is 'You Are Not Alone', and for me that is emblematic of how we have the power to heal each other through love, friendship, and support.

We're thrilled to have the opportunity to support NAMI by donating profits from the sales of our new 'I Will Choose Life' shirts, featuring the handwriting of yours truly and the raw unprocessed vocal waveform images of guest singer Anneke van Giersbergen's voice. We hope you'll join us in our fight to support the fight against mental health and help us spread the healing power of light and love!"

Order the extremely limited edition "I Will Choose Life" t-shirt on Lux Terminus's Bandcamp here. Learn more about NAMI at nami.org.

Shankar, who launched Lux Terminus prior to joining Redemption earlier this year, recently checked in with the following:

"The Lux Terminus album is finally out! It's no exaggeration to say that this album, more than anything else I've done, represents who I am as a musician, as a composer... even who I am as a person.

I'd like to deeply and profoundly thank everybody who helped make this album possible: our special guests Anneke Van Giersbergen, Timo Somers, and Raphael Weinroth-Browne, whose talents elevated this record far beyond what I dreamed possible. Brett Caldas-Lima, for his masterful mastering and making my mixing chops listenable. All the wonderful reviewers and industry folks who have taken the time to listen, support, and offer words of encouragement. My bandmates, Matthew Kerschner and Brian Craft, who have truly outdone themselves in every way making this thing happen. The crowdfunding contributors, without whom we literally could not have done this release the way we did. And my girlfriend, Lauren Nolan, who inspired the narrative of the concept album, and lent her incredible voice to a couple tracks as well.

If you have the time, please give this album a listen and let me know what you think! And spread the word if you enjoy what you've heard. As a young unsigned band, we need all the help we can get to get into as many earholes as possible, and you guys are the key!"

Lux Terminus is proud to release "Epilogue: Fly", the second single from their upcoming debut album, The Courage To Be. The final chapter of a four-part suite that is one of the album’s centerpieces, "Epilogue: Fly" features the unmistakable vocals of Dutch legend Anneke Van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering, Devin Townsend Project, VUUR). Lux Terminus is excited to partner with Bravewords.com to premiere the single’s lyric video, created by Wayne Joyner (Ayreon, Europe, Rick Springfield).

Shankar: "As the only song on The Courage To Be with lyrics, 'Epilogue: Fly' is responsible for encapsulating the concept of the record. The message of both the song and the album is simple: life often presents us with circumstances that are difficult to bear, and sometimes, happiness and peace can seem transient and fleeting in the face of such negativity. In those moments, all we can do is resolve to fight through the darkness. This song is a statement of resolve for myself, which I hope that others can relate to: that no matter how difficult things can get, I will always choose life.

It is fitting for me, therefore, that the words of this song are delivered by an artist whose voice and music have given me the strength to choose life, time and time again. Anneke not only has my favorite voice in the world, but her artistry and ability to 'own' everything that she sings is in my opinion second to none. After hearing her delivery of this song, I am confident that there is nobody who could have performed it with such unique power of expression and creativity. Her vocal melodies during the closing section of the song may well be the best minute of music I will ever have my name on!"

The Courage To Be was released on August 24th, 2018, and features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. The album features guest performances from vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project). Pre-order The Courage To Be now here.

For information and updates on Lux Terminus check out their official Facebook page here.