LUX TERMINUS Post Extended Pre-Production Debut Album Audio Teaser

Composer Vikram Shankar, who recently took on a BraveWords challenge and arranged a medley of Devin Townsend's classic Ocean Machine album on piano, recently unveiled his new band, Lux Terminus, an instrumental progressive rock band influenced by metal, jazz fusion, and cinematic music. They have checekd in with the following update:

"In honor of our debut show with Imminent Sonic Destruction and Iron Belly next month, we are happy to present a second, extended teaser of material! We hope you enjoy these three snippets of pre-production audio from our upcoming debut record. For show information, check out the event page here."

Lux Terminus will play their debut live show on Saturday, December 2nd, at The Loving Touch (Detroit, MI area) with Imminent Sonic Destruction and Iron Belly. They will be premiering material from their upcoming debut record. Purchase tickets here; tickets can be bought at the door but the show is set to sell out.

The Lux Terminus Facebook page can be found here.

Check out a BraveWords interview with Shankar at this location. His Ocean Machine medley is available below.