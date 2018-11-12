Luxury JIMI HENDRIX Apparel Coming In Spring 2019

To fete the 50th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix’s seminal album Electric Ladyland, Authentic Hendrix, the family-run company that maintains the image, music and likeness of the legendary rocker, and Los Angeles brand Libertine have partnered to create a luxury apparel collection for Fred Segal Sunset, reports Marcy Medina of WWD.

Debuting in Spring of 2019, the collection, designed by Johnson Hartig, comprises a luxury men’s and women’s apparel capsule inspired by Hendrix’s singular style.

To kick-start the new collaboration, the partners will celebrate tonight, November 12th, at Fred Segal’s West Hollywood location, where Hartig will unveil a newly-created, limited-edition Jimi Hendrix unisex shirt, inspired by the photograph Hendrix had originally wanted for the Electric Ladyland album cover. The photo shows the band posing with children and was taken by Linda Eastman, who would later marry Paul McCartney.

“Jimi’s style was part of his persona. Although it was deliberate and not accidental, he didn’t even have to try to be spectacular. He just was,” explained Authentic Hendrix chief executive officer and president Janie Hendrix. “Johnson Hartig’s fashion sense mirrors Jimi’s flair and that’s no accident either. His designs are colorful, bold and electrifying. That’s the spirit of Jimi and it makes the Libertine line that we’ll launch at Fred Segal a perfect fit for the Jimi Hendrix Luxury Capsule Collection.”

(Top photo courtesy: Experience Hendrix / Authentic Hendrix)

(T-shirt photo courtesy: Libertine)